Klamath Falls teacher allegedly took pictures of students’ underwear

Matthew Laurence Walker

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Klamath Falls school Teacher Matthew Laurence Walker is accused of taking pictures of girls’ underwear underneath their desks.

Walker teaches math at Brixner Junior High School.

School officials say they learned of the situation Monday, and contacted Oregon State Police.

They conducted an investigation which resulted in Walker’s arrest on Tuesday.

At that time, Walker was placed on administrative leave.

Walker was booked at the Klamath County Jail on five counts of invasion of personal privacy.

