Oregon soldiers headed to Afghanistan

Salem, Ore. – An Oregon Army National Guard police unit will be deployed to Afghanistan.
The 1186th Military Police Company will be honored at a ceremony at the Salem Auditorium on May 25.
According to the Oregon Military Department, around 30 Salem-area soldiers will be mobilized to support Operation Freedom Sentinel.
The soldiers will provide personal security to individuals or groups of individuals.
“As we head into the Memorial Day weekend, this ceremony should serve as a reminder that we continue to mobilize Oregonians for overseas missions,” said Stephen Bomar, director of public affairs for the Oregon Military Department. “We honor and thank these Soldiers for their continued commitment to our state and nation.”
The unit will head to pre-deployment training in Texas before heading overseas.
The ceremony is open to the public. It will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday at 2320 17th Street Northeast, Salem, Oregon.