Home
Oregon soldiers headed to Afghanistan

Oregon soldiers headed to Afghanistan

News Regional Top Stories , , , ,

150823-Z-ZJ128-001: Oregon Army National Guard Pfc. Treyse Reber, M240 gunner with the 1186th Military Police (MP) Company, provides security for his squad during convoy training at the National Training Center (NTC), Fort Irwin, Calif., August 23, 2015. The 1186th MPs augmented the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team during force-on-force battle simulations against an opposing force from the active duty U.S. Army. (Photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

Salem, Ore. – An Oregon Army National Guard police unit will be deployed to Afghanistan.

The 1186th Military Police Company will be honored at a ceremony at the Salem Auditorium on May 25.

According to the Oregon Military Department, around 30 Salem-area soldiers will be mobilized to support Operation Freedom Sentinel.

The soldiers will provide personal security to individuals or groups of individuals.

“As we head into the Memorial Day weekend, this ceremony should serve as a reminder that we continue to mobilize Oregonians for overseas missions,” said Stephen Bomar, director of public affairs for the Oregon Military Department. “We honor and thank these Soldiers for their continued commitment to our state and nation.”

The unit will head to pre-deployment training in Texas before heading overseas.

The ceremony is open to the public. It will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday at 2320 17th Street Northeast, Salem, Oregon.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics