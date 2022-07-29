Klamath Falls tow truck operator dies after getting hit by vehicle

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – A tow truck operator died after getting hit by a vehicle near Klamath Falls.

Oregon State Police said early Friday morning, 32-year-old Spencer Hughes of Klamath falls was outside of his tow truck working to retrieve a vehicle from the side of Highway 140 near milepost 49 on the west side of Upper Klamath Lake.

At about 2:13 a.m., a southbound Ford F-150 hit Hughes. He was put in an ambulance after the incident but died on the way to the hospital.

OSP said the investigation is ongoing.

No further information was released.