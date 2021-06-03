Home
Klamath Falls warns of utility scam

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath Falls residents are being warned about a potential scam.

The city is sounding the alarm about people pretending to be with the public works department sending text messages about a water shutoff with a link for people to follow. The city said, “DO NOT CLICK OR GO TO THE LINK.”

According to the city, they’ll never send a text link within a message and if there is such a link, it’s probably a scam.

To confirm the validity of any text from the City of Klamath Fall Public Works or Utility Departments, call 541-883-5316.

