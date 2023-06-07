Klamath & Lake counties given $225,000 for economic development

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath and Lake counties are getting a nearly quarter-million dollar economic boost.

On Wednesday, U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley announced that the South Central Oregon Economic Development District was awarded $225,000 from the Economic Development Administration for economic development planning.

“I know from holding more than 1,050 town halls throughout our state that Oregon communities are working hard to support resilient, lasting economic growth,” Wyden said. “These federal dollars will provide a targeted investment for the great work by the South Central Oregon Economic Development District to support Klamath and Lake counties so these rural communities can thrive no matter the circumstances.”

“Economic growth and stability are crucial for the success of rural communities across Oregon,” Merkley said. “This funding will help set Klamath and Lake Counties up for continued economic development, and I will keep working to support local economies in every corner of the state.”

The federal funds will be put toward a $450,000 project to establish an economic strategy that supports capital investment and job creation in south-central Oregon.

“South Central Oregon Economic Development District utilizes this funding, alongside contributions from our County Commissioners and City and Town Managers, to support economic development, promote job growth, increase private investment, and encourage innovation in our region,” said Alison Smith, SCOEDD Deputy Director. “The Partnership Planning Grant enables us to determine local needs directly from community members and leaders to address the region’s priorities and goals through tangible strategies and action plans. The Economic Development Administration, local leadership, and community members have been instrumental in implementing this work, and SCOEDD looks forward to continuing to work with them as we kick off this new Partnership Planning Grant.”

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.