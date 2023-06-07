2 men rescued from the Rogue River

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – Two people were rescued from the Rogue River over the weekend.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday, two men were trying to float down the river on a hard plastic canoe before getting stranded on an island north of Dodge Bridge in the Eagle Point area.

“Although using the wrong vessel for whitewater, the men were fortunate to be wearing life jackets,” JCSO said.

Fire District 3 firefighters helped the sheriff’s department with the rescue.

The men were not injured.

JCSO said the rescue serves as a reminder to always wear a life jacket and make sure you use watercraft that’s suitable for the river conditions.

