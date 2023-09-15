Klamath & Lake counties set to receive funding for homelessness resources

KLAMATH-LAKE COUNTIES, Ore. – On Wednesday, we told you about funding coming for homelessness response in Oregon’s rural counties.

Now, we’re hearing how Klamath and Lake counties plan to use the money.

The funding comes from HB 5019.

The goal is to rehouse at least 450 households statewide and add 100 new shelter beds by June 2025.

Klamath and Lake counties will have $1.4 million combined to find housing for 38 households.

‘Klamath and Lake Community Action Services’ is the organization responsible for using the funds.

“And so part of that is offering security deposits, landlord incentives for high barrier community members so if they have bad credit or rental history or prior evictions we can incentive the landlords to rent to them,” KLCAS executive director Christina Zamora said.

KLCAS also plans to provide support to the family warming center and a homeless youth program.

The rest of the funds will be used for any shelter activities that needs support in Lake County.

