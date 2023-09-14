Harry and David hiring for the holiday season

JERICHO, N.Y. – 1-800-Flowers.com, the parent company of Harry and David, is planning to hire more than 8,000 workers this year.

Locally, Harry and David said thousands of roles are being offered across its Medford facilities.

That includes areas like production and gift assembly, contact center, distribution, and fulfillment center operations.

Each year it hires seasonal associates to meet the holiday demand.

You can find out more on the company’s website.

