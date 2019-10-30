Klamath Nat’l Forest, surrounding communities under Red Flag Warning

YREKA, Calif. – Portions of Siskiyou County are under a Red Flag Warning due to high winds in the forecast.
The U.S. Forest Service said recent weather conditions have increased fire danger in the Klamath National Forest as California experiences record wind events.
“With current fire conditions the entire Klamath National Forest and adjacent communities are highly vulnerable to wildfire,” Forest Supervisor Patricia Grantham said. “Everyone needs to be a part of the effort to minimize the risk of human caused wildfires.”
Officials added resources have been assigned to other fires in the state, leaving crews in Northern California sparse.
“Forest officials stress that the California fire season is not over and care and common sense must still be used when in the forest,” the Forest Service said.
For more information on how you can help prevent fires, visit http://www.preventwildfireca.org
Details about current regulations in the Klamath National Forest, visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/klamath