Klamathon Fire grows to 8,000+ acres, 5% contained

HORNBROOK, CA — CAL Fire is reporting the Klamathon Fire has grown to at least 8,000 acres. Firefighters spent the night trying to stay ahead of the fire before it crosses the Oregon border. They have been able to get the fire 5% contained.
Suzi Brady, public information officer with CAL FIRE, says that around 300 structures are currently threatened. She says that multiple structures have burned, but an exact number is not known.
Winds are the biggest obstacle right now.
Evacuation centers are still open at Ashland High School, Jackson Street School in Yreka and a large animal shelter is open at Siskiyou County Fairgrounds in Yreka.