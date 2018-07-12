Klamathon Firefighters headed home as containment grows

Yreka, Calif. — As containment on the Klamathon Fire grows, personnel on the fire lines are heading home. At its peak, the fire had nearly 3,000 people on the lines and at base camp.
This morning, it reported having just under 2,300 people working the fire. While Thursday was the first in a series of triple-digit days ahead, Cal Fire said it’s all planned for.
“Those same decision markers are still there, so all of that is taken into consideration — the weather, where the fire is burning, how the fire is burning, and how much containment we have,” said John Clingingsmith, public information officer for Cal Fire.
The fire is 70% contained, as of Thursday night. Officials said crews are on track to get the fire 100% percent containment by Sunday.
NBC5 News reporter, weather forecaster, anchor Nikki Torres graduated from Washington State University with a degree in Strategic Communication from The Edward R. Murrow College of Communication.
She also received a minor in Business Administration from the Washington State University Carson College of Business. Prior to coming to NBC5, Nikki was an intern at KHQ Local News, the NBC affiliate in Spokane.
She comes to Southern Oregon from the state of Washington, where she grew up just south of Seattle. She loves running, exploring the Pacific Northwest, watching a good football game and spending time with her dog, Gisele. True to her roots, Nikki is a proud WSU Cougar fan and loyal Seahawks fan.