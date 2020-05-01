KOBI to host forum for Congressional District 2 candidates

MEDFORD, Ore. – KOBI-TV/NBC 5 and KOTI-TV/NBC 2 have partnered with the Chamber of Medford and Jackson County to broadcast an Oregon US Congressional District 2 Forum including Jason Atkinson, Cliff Bentz, Knute Buehler, and Jimmy Crumpacker on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. The forum will be broadcast from 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM on KOBI-TV/NBC 5, Medford and KOTI-TV/NBC 2, Klamath Falls. It will also be streamed live on www.kobi5.com. After the live airing, the entire broadcast will be available at that same website.
The candidates will each be interviewed by Craig Smullin, News Director and Anchor for NBC5 and NBC2.
The Chamber of Medford & Jackson County and KOBI-TV/NBC5 established the criteria to participate in the Oregon US Congressional District 2 Forum to include any candidates that have reported raising a minimum of $75,000 in campaign contributions. Bob Wise, Vice President and General Manager of KOBI TV/NBC5 and KOTI TV/NBC2 says, “In the absence of any public polling data on this race, we feel this is the fairest gauge for participation in this forum. We then hope to host a debate between the candidates facing each other for the general election in November.”
“A well-planned candidate forum can go a long way toward building familiarity with future elected officials,” said Brad Hicks, President & CEO of The Chamber of Medford & Jackson County. “With an open race in Oregon’s 2nd Congressional District for the first time in many years it may have never been more important to get to know better the individuals who seek your vote…and, yet, the opportunities to do so do not exist in this current environment. That is why this partnership between KOBI and The Chamber to provide you this opportunity is so critical.”