L.A. County inmates trying to infect themselves with COVID-19, sheriff says

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – The Los Angeles County sheriff says inmates in county jails are deliberately attempting to infect themselves with coronavirus.
Sheriff Alex Villanueva says inmates were sharing bottles and masks to try and contract COVID-19. He said, “It’s sad to think that someone would deliberately expose themselves to COVID-19. As a result of this behavior from this particular module, 21 inmates tested positive for COVID-19 within a week of these videos being taken.”
The sheriff says they saw a 60% jump in cases in just one week. Apparently, they thought that if they tested positive, there was a way to somehow get released. But he says that’s not going to happen.
All new inmates are being tested as they enter the jail system.
Right now, there are more than 5,000 inmates in quarantine, which makes up about 40% of the jail’s total population.