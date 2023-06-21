Medford woman arrested for arson

WHITE CITY, Ore. – A woman was arrested for allegedly setting fire to numerous buildings in rural White City.

At about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, dispatchers received a call about a woman starting fires in the 19700 block of East Evans Creek Road.

Fire crews responded to the scene and were able to stop the woman from leaving until Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived to take her into custody.

Due to the Oregon Department of Forestry’s quick response, firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to the nearby hillside.

An investigation reportedly revealed the woman set four fires on the property and crashed her truck into multiple vehicles and outbuildings.

The woman was identified by JCSO as 38-year-old Karly Lynette Clark of Medford. She was lodged in the Jackson County Jail for numerous charges, including arson, reckless burning, burglary, and driving under the influence of intoxicants.

