Lake County’s Cougar Peak Fire declared a ‘conflagration’

LAKE COUNTY, Ore. – Governor Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act in response to the Cougar Peak Fire.
The fire burning in rural Lake County has rapidly grown to over 3,500 acres, triggering Level 1 and Level 3 evacuation notifications.
To better assist local firefighters, Brown declared the fire a conflagration so state resources can be deployed. The Office of the State Fire Marshal Blue Incident Management Team will assume unified command with the Pacific Northwest Incident Management Team 8.
“As we are observing National Preparedness Month this September—and as we are still facing wildfires this season—now is a good time for Oregonians to make a preparedness plan and get 2 Weeks Ready,” said Governor Brown. “A good first step is to sign up to receive emergency notifications by visiting oralert.gov. I encourage all Oregonians to understand wildfire risks, pay attention to fire restrictions, and be sure to check in with friends and family members who may need help to get disaster prepared.”
Updates for the Cougar Peak Fire can be found at:
