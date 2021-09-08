Caldor Fire over 217,000 acres, 50% contained

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (CNN) – Some California residents who fled the Caldor Fire are returning to their homes near South Lake Tahoe.
CAL FIRE is downgrading parts of El Dorado County to evacuation warnings. It says the fire is 50% contained as of Tuesday night. It’s burned more than 217,000 acres.
Some returning homeowners are using a fire retardant called Phos-Chek in case of future threats.
CAL FIRE says the Caldor Fire is still threatening more than 24,000 structures.
It’s just one of twelve wildfires burning in California.