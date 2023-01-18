KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Lake of the Woods was named one of the top 9 ice fishing destinations in the country by one publication.

‘Fishing booker’ which claims to be the world’s largest platform for booking fishing trips made a list of best ice fishing destinations.

“Some people say there are better fish someplace else. You are right there is just not a better experience someplace else. You could go to a better fishing place perhaps through the ice, you know another part of the country like the Midwest, but you are not going to get the other fun stuff and that’s what makes the lake of the woods so good.” said, Michael Ruffino, Director of fishing.

Lake of the Woods topped the list for fishing, its resorts, ice skating, bird watching and other family friendly events.