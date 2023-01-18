Man arrested for burglary at Bastendorff beach

COOS COUNTY, Ore. – The Coos County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for burglary at Bastendorff beach.

The department had taken several reports of stolen items from unattended vehicles in the Bastendorff beach day-use parking areas.

Last Saturday, the agency said a vehicle was located with several stolen items from a recent burglary.

“If you are parking in an obscured area, if you are not locking your vehicle, it gives these people more opportunity to you know commit thefts” said, Adam Slater, Public Information Officer.

The vehicle was pulled over for traffic violations and was cited and towed.

A passenger, joseph john fuller, had several warrants and was placed under arrest.

He was sent to coos county jail for the outstanding warrants.