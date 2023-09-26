Laptops donated for nursing students at Klamath Community College

Photo by Jordan Jones provided by KCC: Reid Kennedy (front left) of Sky Lakes Medical Center joins students and staff in the Klamath Community College Nursing program at the start of fall term to continue an annual donation of laptops to new nursing students.

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Sky Lakes Medical Center has donated laptops to be used by nursing students at Klamath Community College. They were distributed to new students in the KCC Registered Nurse Associate of Applied Science Degree program.

Klamath Community College accepts eight students each year in this program, selecting from as many as 80 or more applicants each year. This is two-year degree program.

This is the third year that Sky Lakes has made this donation, according to a media release from KCC.

