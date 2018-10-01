Las Vegas looks back

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (NBC News) – Hundreds gathered in Las Vegas, Nevada Monday for a ceremony honoring the victims of the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.
It was one year ago when 58 people were killed and more than 800 were injured when a gunman perched in a nearby hotel opened fire on fans gathered for the Route 91 Harvest Festival concert.
Survivors, victims’ family members, first responders and elected officials gathered for a sunrise remembrance.
“We will never fully recover from that fateful night,” Governor Brian Sandoval told those gathered for the ceremony.
The daybreak memorial also included 58 seconds of silence and the release of a flock of doves to honor those killed.
Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2y8IKQ6