Klamath Community College celebrates construction completion

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Klamath Community College is getting ready to celebrate completion of more than 15 million dollars of construction projects.
“The project was a 15.7 million dollar construction project.” Notes K.C.C.’s Lacey Jarrell. “That allowed us to build our new Work Skills Technology Center, and also Founders Hall.”
The Work Skills Technology Center will house many of K.C.C.’s career technical programs.
“We have also given some premium real estate in that building to our G.E.D. students.” Adds Jarrell. “So we have adult basic education and G.E.D. services through our Klamath Center for Education and Training.”
The 22,000 square foot Founders Hall plays a key role on the campus.
“Founders Hall is a one-stop shop for our students.” Jarrell explains. “It has everything from our registration services, financial aid, the bookstore, and we also have our learning resource center.”
A ribbon cutting ceremony to mark completion of construction will be held Tuesday, October 2nd, at 4:pm – and you’re invited.
Klamath Community College isn’t done expanding.
The school recently received an 8 million dollar matching grant to build an apprenticeship and trade center.
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.