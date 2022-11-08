Last minute ballots flowing in on election day

Posted by Jenna King November 8, 2022

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. —It’s election day, and people across Oregon are turning in their last-minute ballots.

Here in Jackson County, the latest count shows 55.7% of registered voters have turned in their ballots. That’s 89,159 votes.

The Jackson County Clerk says, the number of ballots coming in continues to grow, and they expect Tuesday to be the busiest day yet. We caught up with voters, as they dropped off their ballots this afternoon at the elections office in Medford. We asked them, what race they were watching closest.

“All the measures,” said one person. “I’m looking forward to listening to who our governor is going to be,” said another. ” Seeing which way the senate goes,” said one resident.

Remember, voters have until 8 tonight to drop their ballots off at official election drop boxes.

Jenna King
