Siskiyou Co. warns of flash flood & debris flows amid wet weather

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. —With wet weather across the region, the Siskiyou County Office of Emergency Services is reminding you of the dangers of flash floods and debris flows.

While the rain is welcome after fire season, it comes with threats and considerable dangers to the several summer burn scars, in Siskiyou County. That’s according to the county’s OES.

It says areas damaged by wildfires are likely to see flash floods and debris flows, during rainstorms or snowmelt. The areas threatened most, it says are the homes that survived the McKinney Fire.

“Our biggest advice is warning and alerts we don’t use them lightly and when we push those they are meant to be heard and heed those warnings and leave,” said Bryan Schenone, county Emergency Manager.

You can stay up to date with emergency alerts on the Siskiyou County Emergency Services website, and on social media.