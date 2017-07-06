Last reported sighting of missing man in Grants Pass

Grants Pass, Ore. – Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing Portland man who was last seen in the Grants Pass area.
46-year-old Eric Todd McClelland was reported missing on July 1 after he failed to return home after a trip to southern Oregon.
Oregon State Police said McClelland is “an avid outdoorsman that is well trained and can easily live off the land.”
According to OSP, he may be suffering from a mental health crisis–foul play is not suspected.
He was last in contact with his family on June 22. He said he was coming home.
According to family, his last known whereabouts were at the Quality Inn Parking lot on Northeast 6th Street in Grants Pass.
Police describe McClelland as a white male, 5’9” tall, 190 pounds, with short brown and gray hair.
So far, police have released no further information about this case.
Anyone who sees McClelland is asked to call 911