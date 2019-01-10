Latest delivery app drawing mixed reactions from local restaurants

MEDFORD, Ore. — Doordash is now available in Jackson County.
The popular delivery app launched today.
Right now, the company says over 200 restaurants and coffee shops are listed on the app locally. It works by having customers order through the app and a driver or “dasher” will pick up that order and deliver it to your address.
Doordash can do this whether or not the eatery wants their food to be delivered.
NBC5 News discovered many businesses owners were surprised they were listed on the app, didn’t know how they felt about it, and others didn’t want to be on it at all.
The company says new customers who order over $10 in food or drinks will only pay a $1 delivery fee for the first 30 days.
