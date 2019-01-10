Home
Medford city councilor starting campaign to help one local business

MEDFORD, Ore. — A Medford City Councilor is heading a campaign to help one local business grow and establish its reputation in the community.

Alex Poythress, partner of marketing and advertising agency “Reveil,” says after speaking with local business owners he learned there isn’t a culture of business leadership in the valley

It’s why he wanted to invest in the potential of a local business dedicating $25,000 to help them re-brand.

“We wanted it to become a movement that all businesses and individuals can get around,” said Poythress. “This idea of something being crafted in Medford.”

He says they plan to design the winner’s website, write a 2019 marketing plan, and do other packaging updates.

You can enter the contest here.

The winner will be selected next week.

