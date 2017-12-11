Lawmakers open to rejecting Moore

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (NBC News) – Alabama voters will decide Tuesday if Roy Moore will represent them in the United States Senate.
The embattled Republican nominee is vehemently denying sexual misconduct claims from nine women, including one who was a child at the time.
“These allegations are completely false. I did not date underage women. I did not molest anyone,” said Moore.
President Trump is throwing his full support behind Moore, urging people to vote for the candidate in a recent robocall.
Moore is ahead in the latest polls and could win Tuesday’s special election.
“If he wins we have to seat him. Then there will immediately be an ethics investigation,” said South Carolina Republican Senator Tim Scott.
But some lawmakers are open to the idea of rejecting Moore if he’s elected.
“We have a very tough decision to make about whether it’s our role as Senators to overturn the will of the people,” said Senator Susan Collins, (R) Maine.
If Moore loses to Doug Jones, Democrats pick up one more seat, threatening the balance of power. It would also make it harder for Republicans to pass a budget and avoid a government shutdown in two weeks.
