California wildfires: no end in sight

(NBC News) – A string of deadly wildfires continues to burn in Southern California.
The largest of the fires, the Thomas fire, has burned 230,000 acres and is only 10 percent contained.
Firefighters say the dry, windy conditions are perfect for the fires.
“We’re in December, the vegetation is as dry as it’s ever been. We haven’t had rain since what, last February, it’s just so ready to go,” says Santa Barbara County Fire Department Captain Dave Zaniboni.
So far more than 800 homes have been destroyed, and tens of thousands are still under evacuation orders.
One death has been blamed on the Thomas Fire, which broke out on Monday. The body of Virginia Pesola, 70, was discovered at a car crash site along a fire evacuation route in Ventura County on Wednesday night, according to the county medical examiner’s office.
