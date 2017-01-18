Lawsuit against Siskiyou County officials dropped

Siskiyou County, Ca., — A lawsuit filed against the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office and the County Clerk’s office goes into great detail of discriminatory acts against members of the Hmong community.
Something Sheriff Jon Lopey denies.
“We treat all people with dignity and respect.” said Lopey.
Lawyers for the Hmong community argue the county is systematically targeting their clients.
They say Siskiyou County only began enforcing or implementing laws designed to restrict the Hmongs ability to grow medical cannabis, after they purchased land.
“We were doing our jobs, our duty, our due diligence. I think the county the has right to enforce the existing ordinances.” said Lopey.
The Hmong’s lawyers go on to claim the county used assault rifles and commando style body armor, to intimidate the plaintiffs, and other Hmong people, into not participating in the 2016 June and November elections.
“We bend over backwards to work with voters, so just to make a blanket statement that this group of voters feels that they were discriminated against, was very distressing to me.” said County Clerk, Colleen Setzer.
While the allegations against Siskiyou County have been thrown out by a federal judge, the plaintiffs lawsuit continues against the California Secretary of State’s Office.
But attorneys tell us they’re not done, and plan to re-file against Siskiyou County soon.