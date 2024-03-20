Lawsuit alleges Rep. Christine Goodwin does not live in her district

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore.– A lawsuit filed last week alleges that State Representative Christine Goodwin does not live in her district.

The case is scheduled to be heard in a Josephine County court next month.

The lawsuit was filed by Josephine County Commissioner John West among others.

It also alleges that Goodwin falsely claims to live at the Falk Estate Vineyards in Canyonville.

Goodwin is currently the representative for District Four and she is running for state senate in District Two.

Both districts represent parts of Josephine, Jackson and Douglas Counties.

The lawsuit claims that Goodwin lives in Myrtle Creek, which is not in either district.

“If you’re willing to not be truthful about where you live, then what else will you not be truthful about?” Commissioner John West said, “the court will be making those documents come forward.”

In a separate interview with the Oregonian, Goodwin said the lawsuit is an effort to gain support for Noah Robinson’s campaign for the same senate seat she’s running for.

Commissioner West said he has not had any involvement with Robinson’s campaign.

The case will be heard by a Josephine County judge on April First.

West said the court date is past the deadline to get Goodwin taken off the May ballot, but she could still be disqualified.

