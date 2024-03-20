Mueller drops out of commissioner race, Krause now running unopposed

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore.– Jackson County Commissioner Candidate Rebecca Mueller has withdrawn from the May Primary, to support fellow Democrat Denise Krause’s campaign.

This means Denise Krause is now running unopposed for the Democratic nomination for commissioner.

She is also one of the organizers behind ‘Jackson County for All’ which has three measures on the upcoming ballot.

The measure aims to change the board of commissioners, including expanding the board from three to five members and making the positions non partisan.

Krause said, “because we were so ahead of schedule and there was such overwhelming support for the measures, the signatures came in so early, it opened up this possibility for me to be able to run in this next election.”

Krause said she did not know that Mueller was going to withdraw from the race for commissioner.

Krause filed to run for the position on the day of the deadline, March 12th.

