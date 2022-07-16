Legal psilocybin backers in Jackson Co. promote its’ therapeutic use

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore.– A local group backing legal psilocybin use in Jackson County is working to inform people about what they say are the benefits of the drug.

The initiative wants to see psilocybin approved by cities and counties across Southern Oregon, after it got statewide voter approval in 2020.

The event was held at the Buckhorn Springs Resort, which was bought by the Netherlands-based Synthesis Institute.

The institute wants to host psilocybin retreats there in 2023.

Tom Eckert was among the speakers. He’s the architect of measure 109, which legalized psilocybin therapy.

The Psilocybin Services Initiative stressed that measure 109 only legalizes the drug for therapeutic use.

They say there’s a lot of misinformation out there, including misconceptions about the drug being used recreationally.

Dr. Anthony Smith P.H.D. said, “with either one or maybe two therapeutic psychedelic mushroom experiences, people can find eighty percent or greater effectiveness in quitting smoking or quitting gambling.”

Jackson County will vote on whether or not to allow psilocybin in November.

That vote will affect unincorporated Jackson County, including the land Buckhorn Springs Resort is on.

The Josephine County Board of Commissioners already decided to wait until it’s cities decided on the drug.

The Central Point city council voted last night to put psilocybin on their November ballot as well.