Legislation to boost home-based food businesses clears Oregon Senate

SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon Senate passed legislation to boost home-based food businesses.

Supporters of Senate Bill 643 A want to expand economic activity for so-called “cottage food” producers in Oregon by updating state regulations for the sale of direct-to-consumer, shelf-stable foods.

“Last year, a constituent and cottage food producer brought to my attention that Oregon’s Cottage Food Law lags behind most states in its sales limit and other allowances. These restrictions have nothing to do with health and safety,” said Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp (R-Bend), chief sponsor of the bill. “I am proud to bring this legislation forward to expand revenue potential for home-based small businesses and local economies at a time when they need it most.”

Currently, the annual gross sales of food prepared in a home cannot exceed $20,000. SB 643 A would increase that number to $50,000 per year, adjusted annually for inflation.

The bill passed the Oregon Senate with bipartisan support, with only one senator voting against it. It now heads to the Oregon House of Representatives for consideration.

