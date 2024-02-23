Legislators appear to reach deal on Measure 110 to reinforce drug treatment

SALEM, Ore.- Legislators in Salem appear to have reached a deal on Measure 110 to reinforce drug treatment.

That’s according to Ashland State Representative Pam Marsh who says the state is working toward a criminal penalty for possession. That being said, they also plan to provide people with multiple paths to help them access treatment. Marsh hopes with the criminal penalty introduced, it will instead encourage a pathway to treatment and stability. Marsh says they’ve all been working hard in the limited amount of time they have in this short session to find a good solution.

“It is a somewhat different approach than is provided in Measure 110,” Marsh said, “and we hope that what it will do is to use some leverage of law enforcement to be able to confiscate drugs to help people… to help guide people towards good pathways”.

House Republican Leader Jeff Helfrich sent out a statement in regard to the measure discussions saying:

“We are conceptually aligned, but we still need to review the final draft”.

