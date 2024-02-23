Volunteer firefighters save dog trapped in a well

HOOPA VALLEY, Cal. – In Northern California, volunteer firefighters from the Hoopa Valley Indian Reservation save the day for one special pup.

Over the weekend they got a call about a dog that was trapped about 50 feet down an abandoned well. Rescuers tried to send down cradle baskets for the dog to hop into, but the dog was too tired from treading water to get in.

A volunteer was sent down to help and haul the dog and get the dog out. The poor pup was freed, then warmed up, and reunited with his owner. The well has since been secured.

