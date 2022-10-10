Less than a month until midterm elections

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Voters head to the polls in less than a month for midterm elections.

The battle for control of Congress is heating up with issues like inflation, crime and abortion taking center stage

Key Republican Senators Rick Scott and Tom Cotton are headed to Georgia to campaign for Herschel Walker. The former pro football star is locked in a tight race with incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock.

Walker’s campaign has been rocked by allegations that he paid for an ex-girlfriend to have one abortion and urged a second. He denies the accusations which NBC News has not independently confirmed.

The GOP is rallying with Walker. “We all make mistakes and it’s just better, if this actually did happen, say i’m sorry and ask for forgiveness,” said Representative Don Bacon (R-Neb.).

Others condemn the support, like Georgia’s Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan (R). He said, “I think this is part of the Donald Trump hangover. This is a horrible place for us to be not just here in Georgia, but in other parts of the country.”

Over the weekend, former President Trump rallied for Republican candidates in the battleground states of Nevada and Arizona. He said, “This is the year we’re going to take back the House. We’re going to take back the Senate. We’re going to take back America.”

Trump also aired his grievances about the classified documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate. This week, the Supreme Court could decide whether to intervene in the case.

Meanwhile, the committee investigating the January 6th attack holds what could be its final hearing Thursday.

Representative Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) said, “The midterms are not governing our work. We’re just going through it as quickly as we can.”

While his name isn’t on the ballot, Mr. Trump and his various investigations loom large over the midterms, along with voter sentiment on President Biden.

President Biden will travel to the West Coast this week with stops scheduled for California and Oregon. He’s been hitting the campaign trail touting his agenda and trying to help Democrats maintain control of Congress.