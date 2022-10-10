Missing man could be in Siskiyou County

MT SHASTA, Calif. – Police are looking for a missing man who could be in Northern California.

The Mt. Shasta Police Department said officers are asking for information about the whereabouts of Nicholas Alan Cooper.

He was last seen by his coworker and supervisor while leaving work in the McCloud area on October 4, 2022. It’s believed he was headed home to his Anderson, California home when he disappeared.

Cooper was driving a white 1999 Dodge Ram 2500.

According to police, Cooper could be in Siskiyou County or Shasta County.

Anyone with additional information about Cooper’s whereabouts is asked to call the Mt. Shasta Police Department at 530-926-7540.