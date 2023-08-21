Level 2 evacuation issued for ‘Monument Drive Fire’ in Josephine Co.

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Level 2 ‘Be Ready’ evacuation notice from North Valley and Monument Drive.

A Level 2 evacuation means to ‘BE SET’ as there is significant danger in your area – be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.

Make plans and prepare to evacuate. Gather necessary supplies for health, safety, and identification.

Rural Metro and ODF Southwest are engaged in a fire off on Monument Drive by North Valley High School in Josephine County.

According to ODF Southwest, the fire is estimated to be 15-to-20 acres in size.

For the latest on evacuations in your area visit RVEM.org.

