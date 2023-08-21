Multiple agencies battling 3rd alarm ‘Monument Drive Fire’ in Josephine Co.

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Rural Metro and ODF Southwest are engaged in a fire off on Monument Drive by North Valley High School in Josephine County.

UPDATE FROM JCSO AT 7:02 P.M.:

The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Level 2 ‘Be Ready’ evacuation notice from North Valley and Monument Drive.

A Level 2 evacuation means to ‘BE SET’ as there is significant danger in your area – be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.

UPDATE FROM ODF SOUTHWEST AT 6:35 P.M.: According to our structural partners, there are currently no homes that are directly threatened, as firefighters have begun to get a good hold on the fire.

Retardant drops by air tankers have stopped the forward progress and the fire itself is only impacting one knob on the hillside.

According to ODF Southwest, the fire is estimated to be 15-to-20 acres in size.

Numerous agencies are on the scene of the third alarm fire and engaged in an aggressive initial attack. Aircraft includes helicopters and two single-engine airtankers (SEATs).

As of 5:45 p.m., there are NO evacuations in place.

Josephine County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to say away from the area of Monument Drive near North Valley High School and the Manzanita Rest Area.

Rural Metro said there is no structural threat at this time. Residents in that area need to be alert to surroundings and potential changes in conditions.

