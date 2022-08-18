Lightning sparks several fires in Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest

ROGUE RIVER-SISKIYOU NATIONAL FOREST, Ore. – A lightning storm sparked at least four fires in the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest.

The U.S. Forest Service said since the thunderstorm rolled over the area Wednesday night and into the next morning, firefighters have been responding to reports of smoke.

Early Thursday, RRSNF responded to 10 confirmed fires. The largest of these fires is one acre in size, located near Steve Peak in the Siskiyou Mountain Ranger District. Firefighters are still hiking to the other fires.

Crews will monitor from the air, on the ground, and from lookouts to watch for any smoke that may appear where lightning has struck. Holdover fires may smolder for many days after lightning strikes, so firefighters will continue to keep an eye out for any new fires.

Since the beginning of the calendar year, 32 fires have been reported on RRSNF land, burning a total of 5.77 acres. 50% of the fires were caused by humans.