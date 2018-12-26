Little girl gets Christmas wish after her favorite toy was stolen

MEDFORD, Ore. — It was a Christmas miracle for a little girl in Medford after her favorite wagon was stolen off her front porch in October. And on Monday, she was gifted a new one filled with Christmas presents and goodies.
“Are you excited about your wagon?,” said Sheona Williamson, the little girl’s mother.
‘Twas the day before Christmas and a little girl was in for a special surprise.
“It was pretty amazing,” Williamson said. “We weren’t expecting the other gifts.”
Earlier this year, 3-year-old willow Williamson was gifted a custom-made “PJ masks” wagon from Asante Medical Center.
“She plays in it all the time, she takes naps in it,” Williamson said.
Willow has been in and out of the hospital being treated for pneumonia, but after her last stay…
“She ran up to the porch and she ran back around the corner,” she said.
Willow came home to find her favorite toy had vanished.
“And she looks at me and says mommy my wagon’s gone,” Williamson said.
Williamson says her daughter was heartbroken for months.
Until… a Christmas miracle.
When the creators of the wagon learned what happened, they wanted to help. They surprised Willow with a new wagon and more.
With her favorite toy back, Williamson says her daughter has fallen in love all over again.
And for Williamson, the gift couldn’t have come at a better time.
“It did really brighten our day and our Christmas because I wasn’t really feeling Christmas-y.”
The Christmas gifts were donated from Walmart and the company that created the wagon, NIC Industries.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia. She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.