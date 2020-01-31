Live ammunition fired during Iraq protest

BAGHDAD, Iraq – Iraqi security forces fired live ammunition and tear gas to disperse protesters in Baghdad Friday amid ongoing anti-government protests.
The clashes took place close to Tahrir Square, where thousands have camped out for months.
At least one Tuk Tuk three-wheeled vehicle, used by protesters to transport the injured to nearby hospitals, was set on fire by security forces.
At least two people were injured during Friday’s unrest.
Mass protests have gripped Iraq since October first, with mostly young protesters demanding the overhaul of a system they see as profoundly corrupt and as keeping most Iraqis in poverty.
More than 450 people have been killed.
Protesters have been demanding not only a new electoral law and committee but also the removal of the entire political class and appointment of a prime minister with no party affiliation.