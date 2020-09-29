Local business owner loses food truck and home

ASHLAND, Ore. — A family who lost everything to the Almeda Fire, including their business, said its optimistic for the future and is excited for a new start.
Phoenix Sigalove is the owner of Daddy Ramen, a popular food truck that burned down in the fire. Sigalove also lost his home.
Daddy Ramen has been actively feeding the hungry, along with paying customers, for years.
Sigalove said the shock of losing so much is difficult, especially as a father of 4 children.
Despite the loss, he said his focus is still on giving back to the community.
He said, “The lesson is ‘what goes around comes around.’ We have found and proven that the more we help others in need, the more that comes back to us. We’ve definitely seen that reciprocal relationship right now.”
He said he plans to work alongside Rogue Food Unites to help feed the hungry, as soon as he can.
