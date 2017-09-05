Local businesses see decrease in revenue from smoke

Medford, Ore. — The smoke from all the fires is settling over Southern Oregon and Northern California.
That’s having an impact on tourism.
The end of summer usually means a bump in revenue for local businesses.
But the smoke in the valley is keeping people inside and hurting some businesses bottom lines.
Medford’s Pint Riders Tour saw a 30 to 40 percent decrease in bookings for the month of August.
The business which depends on people being able to be outside says the trend is continuing this month.
“Memorial day weekend we were full. We did about 15 tours all weekend and this past weekend – Labor day weekend – we should of had a good weekend but we only got three tours,” Pint Rider’s Quannah Combs said.
The company has rescheduled a handful of tours for later dates in September and October hoping air quality improves before then.
Several wineries in the Applegate have also seen a decrease in business.