Home
Should Dead Indian Memorial road’s name be changed?

Should Dead Indian Memorial road’s name be changed?

Local Top Stories , , , , ,

Ashland, Ore. — The Jackson County Commissioners are seeking public comment on whether the name of ‘Dead Indian Memorial road’ in Ashland should be changed or not. After weeks of complaints, along with quiet acts of protest, the Commissioners are taking up the issue.

Stanley ‘Toby’ Tobiasson has lived at the corner of Dead Indian Memorial road for quite some time.

“Since 1951,” Tobiasson said. “May 15th, we landed here.”

Back then, it was called something different.

“The Dead Indian road,” Tobiasson said.

The word ‘memorial’ was added more than 20 years ago. But recently, it’s been brought to the attention of Jackson County Commissioner Bob Strosser that some want the name changed again.

“It’s been periodic in the last number of months, I mean, I’d say for you know, the last six or seven months,” Strosser said. “And it became even more evident when they were, you know, a small group of people, or what you know, is probably a small group of people who decided to take matters into their own hands, and paint over the signs.”

Originally, the road was named after a historical event. According to an article written by Linda Lewis Miller, a group of two or three Shasta Indians stole horses from a ranch, and took them up into the hills. They were killed by the Klamath Indians, who then took the horses. All of this transpired in the 1800’s.

NBC5 News spoke with three different residents, two who had lived on the road for 30 years. They didn’t want to go on camera, but said the name should stay, and changing it would be disrespectful to the area’s history.

Commissioner Strosser spoke with them as well.

“He basically said, you know, this was all agreed to,” Strosser said. “And including the Indians back in 1983, so why do you want to change it now?”

In October, both sides will have their chance to make a point, when Commissioners host a public meeting.

“What we’re hoping to accomplish is to get a sense of whether this is something we should proceed with or not, and we thought than rather than just do it, that it would be most appropriate that we reach out to the public and especially those people who actually live on the road,” Strosser said.

The public meeting is set for October 11, 2017 in the Jackson County Courthouse auditorium.
It starts at 5:30 p.m.

Natalie Weber

Natalie Weber produces and anchors the weekend broadcasts of NBC5 News at 6 and 11. She reports during the week for NBC5 News at 5 and 6. Natalie is also the spokesperson for S.O. Close to Homeless, a community discussion on homelessness in our region, started by Access and NBC5 News.

Natalie began her career in journalism as an intern with NBC5 News during her senior year at South Medford High School. Following graduation, she was promoted to Producer for the morning news broadcast for NBC’s sister station, FOX26, then to Producer for NBC5 News at Sunrise.

Natalie took a break from news to work for the Medford Police Department as a Records Specialist. However, she missed the fast-paced environment of the newsroom. Natalie moved back to her hometown of Eureka, California to start her on-air career with North Coast News KAEF ABC23 before returning once again to NBC5 News.

Natalie attended Southern Oregon University. She enjoys spending time with friends and family as well as running, reading and exploring Southern Oregon.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics