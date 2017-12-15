Local company gives gifts to kids in need

Medford, Ore.- A local company has been making the holidays a little brighter for kids and families in the Rogue Valley for the past four years.
Every holiday season, Lifeline Computer Solutions provide love and gifts to children in need.
Friday, staff and family came together to wrap the gifts they’ll be giving away.
“It’s great to see the smiling faces on the staff and on our kids,” Shane Wittmers, chief operating officer of Lifeline Solutions said. “It’s a great way to mentor our children as well to show them it’s important to give back, it’s important to give what we have.”
This year the company has adopted two families. One of those families came to them through the Family Nurturing Center. In total, the company will help 10 children this holiday season.
Wittmers says not only has it become a tradition but a great opportunity to show their love for the community.
“It’s a humbling experience but it’s something we should do as a community, he said. “It’s just joyous to give and it’s a great time to show that.”
Lifeline Computer Solutions hopes to distribute the gifts either this weekend or next week.