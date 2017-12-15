Wreaths Across America Postponed

Eagle Point, Ore. — Every third Saturday of December for 26 years, cemeteries throughout the nation have laid wreaths at the tomb stones of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.
“I wouldn’t miss this for the world,” Staff Sergeant Travis Nelson said.
“Just showing respect for our fallen soldiers,”U.S. Army Veteran Ike Eisenhauer said.
“We’re honoring the veterans, we’re remembering them and we actually say their names so they’re not forgotten,” Annettia Jackson-McHatton said.
This year, Wreaths Across America has been postponed in Eagle Point.
The wreaths aren’t here.
Instead, they’re stuck on a truck that broke down 70 miles outside of Salt Lake City, Utah.
“The truck broke down carrying our wreaths for eagle point national cemetery,” Jackson-McHatton said.
Annettia Jackson-McHatton is the co-chair of Wreaths Across America at the Eagle Point National Cemetery.
She says other towns throughout Oregon received wreaths, but those for Eagle Point didn’t make it, causing some confusion for those who were planning to volunteer.
“When I came here I was a little disappointed to not see anybody and no wreaths,” U.S. Army Veteran Ike Eisenhauer said.
The event brings many who have served and are currently serving together.
“Being up here and being part of something as important as Wreaths of America is very close to my heart and very close to my family,” Staff Sergeant Travis Nelson said.
Staff Sergeant Travis Nelson says several people in his family have served in the military including his cousin who passed away four years ago.
“My cousin is actually laid to rest here,” Staff Sergeant Travis Nelson said.
Both Staff Sergeant Nelson and U.S. Army Veteran Ike Eisenhauer plan to return when the event is rescheduled.
In the meantime, they will continue honoring those they have lost, each time they step onto the grounds.
“I go to each and every one of them and pay my respects… because they were good friends to me for a lot of years,” U.S. Army Veteran Ike Eisenhauer said.
Of course, since the wreaths aren’t here yet, there won’t be a ceremony on Saturday.
However, check back with NBC5 News next week to find out when the laying of the wreaths and the ceremony will be rescheduled.