Local congressmen displeased with removal of House Speaker McCarthy

Congressmen Doug LaMalfa (R-Richvale) and Cliff Bentz (OR-02) released statements Tuesday showing displeasure over the recent vote to remove Speaker Kevin McCarthy from the U.S. House of Representatives.

Rep. LaMalfa says “Kevin McCarthy is a good friend who did not deserve to be betrayed this way.”

The House voted 216 to 210 to oust McCarthy, with eight conservatives joining democrats to remove him from office. This is the first time in history a Speaker of the House has been voted out of office.

Rep. Bentz says “It is sad and unfortunate to see 8 House Republicans join with liberal Democrats to remove a Speaker who has achieved an astoundingly conservative agenda over the last 9 months.”

Full statement from Rep. LaMalfa:

“Today was one of the most frustrating and self-destructive days I have seen in Congress. By joining with Democrats, a small splinter group has removed the most conservative Speaker of the House we have likely ever had. I do not see a path forward today that results in lower spending, more freedom for individuals, or a more secure border. The likely outcome when the dust settles will be with Democrats holding more power and Republican priorities sidelined.

On a personal note, Kevin McCarthy is a good friend who did not deserve to be betrayed this way. He has kept his promises and worked to advance our cause. His removal by a splinter group is a huge mistake, and I suspect that they will soon regret their action.”

Full statement from Rep. Bentz:

“It is sad and unfortunate to see 8 House Republicans (out of 221) join with liberal Democrats to remove a Speaker who has achieved an astoundingly conservative agenda over the last 9 months.

The vote to oust Speaker McCarthy is a senseless and time wasting diversion from the critical appropriation process we must finish before mid-November. The American people expect House Republicans to govern, not to play political games.

Thus, we will immediately begin the process of selecting a Republican Speaker. Since Kevin McCarthy is clearly the most qualified, he will have my support should he choose to run.”

