Nonsurgical skin cancer treatment available for Southern Oregon residents

MEDFORD, Ore. – A new treatment option is available for Southern Oregonians battling skin cancer.

The Medford Clinic for Dermatology and Wellness says it’s the first clinic in Southern Oregon to offer new Image-Guided Superficial Radiation Technology.

This new technology is the first in the area to require no surgery to treat the cancer. Patients who receive treatment also have no required recovery time before going back to normal activities.

Dermatologist Dr. Kevin Wright says it is a game changer in his field.

“I’ve dedicated my life to treating skin cancer,” Dr. Wright said. “I do so all day long every day. This technology has frankly exceeded my expectations for the treatment of skin cancer.”

Dr. Wright says over 40 thousand Oregonians are diagnosed with skin cancer every year, approximately 2,500 of whom are in Southern Oregon.

Dr. Wright says patients have been very pleased with the results so far. He says image-guided SRT is over 99% effective and leaves no scars, making it just as effective as traditional surgical treatment for nonmelanoma types of skin cancer.

