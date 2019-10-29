Local dentist office will buy back Halloween candy

MEDFORD, Ore. — A local dentist wants your kids’ teeth to stay healthy this Halloween.
Jacob O. Layer Family Dentistry in Medford will take your trick or treat haul off your hands this year and give it to the Soldiers’ Angels “Treats for Troops” program.
The non-profit ships the candy to deployed service members or gives it to veterans at V.A. hospitals.
Kids 15 and under can sell their candy for $1 a pound, with a limit of 5 pounds.
Doctor Layer said each year they collect about 60 pounds of candy.
“It makes me feel good, we work with the V.A. out in White City who treat a lot of the vets and it’s just kind of a continuation of helping to give a little bit to people who sacrifice all,” said Doctor Layer.
You can drop off your candy at their Medford office on McAndrews Road from November 4th to the 7th.